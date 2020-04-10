Old Guy on Nostalgia Radio
In these days of virus and divided politics, we need a LOCAL radio station that plays REAL MUSIC! I suggest we call it NOSTALGIA RADIO and our slogan could be, “WE LIVE IN THE PAST.”
This station should include all genres of music from the Big Band sounds of the ’40s all the way up to selective music even from the ’80s, such as Christopher Cross, Bruce Hornsby, Randy Travis, etc. In other words, all ACTUAL MUSIC from these decades are included as long as it is MUSIC. NO NOISE allowed!
With people living longer, there are enough of us around that I’m sure it would succeed. We could have short news/weather updates on the hour WITHOUT opinion on them and then the music. I love satellite radio and find myself listening to these stations daily, but we need a local station geared to this. KJUL is a station out of Las Vegas that you can hear online that fits this bill.
From 1998-2007, I did the PA for a local baseball team when I taught school there. I played this stuff, and the folks (even the students) seemed to like it. I refused to play the garbage that you hear today, as that would be totally embarrassing to me, and it should be today to schools playing it.
In this time, we need this to remind us of better times. Good music tends to unite.
Have a good day.
ROGER BAZEN
