Old guy in a mixed-up world
Our work and school schedules were based on the old Eastern Standard Time. I agree with the move to stop going back and forth changing from EDT to EST. However, we are going OPPOSITE of NORMAL by staying on daylight time year round?
I know the premise is more afternoon daylight hours, but how about the MORNINGS? You have people getting on school buses and driving to work in darkness by doing this.
Bottom line: For most of the year, it is SUPPOSED to be getting dark around 6-7 p.m. on average and getting daylight around 6-7 a.m. Right now, it is not even getting light until around 7. This will make it worse as we go into winter.
Why do we keep messing around with things that have been “NORMAL” for years? This is just one example that is not real controversial, but that question goes much deeper than the time issue. Since the late 1960s, we have been consistently trying to change things that for generations have defined what became the norms in society. Granted some have been good. However, some things that have served civilized societies well as “normal” I believe we are changing the definitions of at our own risk.
They have served us well for centuries. Once again, think of the central question here and apply it to things going on today. That question being “Why do we keep messing around with NORMAL?
ROGER BAZEN
