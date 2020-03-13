No choices on Santee Cooper situation are good
Reading the three options from the state on the Santee Cooper situation sounds similar to today’s politics and leaves me scratching my head.
The first choice is to let Santee Cooper “reform” itself? Seriously? How did we get here? Usually past performance is a good indicator of future performance.
The next choice is let Dominion Energy take it over. They “promise better management” and “will create a committee to discuss cost savings” while still keeping the $8 billion debt.
Hmm. Form a committee, and promise. That sounds good.
And then behind door No. 3 you have Nextera Energy, which says it will “absorb” Santee Cooper’s $8 billion in debt, and lower rates while ALSO promising (depending on which article you read) up to $900 million in refunds and a rate freeze for four years?
I’m no accountant, but I do own a calculator, and this doesn’t sound feasible to me. I have been called a skeptic, though. Nowadays, I don’t trust anyone unless I’m talking to myself.
PAUL WORTHINGTON
Florence