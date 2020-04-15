Nature reigns supreme
Only nature can do what is natural. It does not make a distinction between what is essential or non-essential, because it functions fine without us. Humans make those distinctions to structure some type of social order.
Catastrophic occurrences caused by natural disasters change perspectives. For instance, is the mechanic who repairs the toilet paper manufacturing equipment on the production line more important than, say, a financial adviser, drone engineer or brick salesman?
During this pandemic: Be thankful for all of those helping us while putting themselves and their families at risk; have empathy and help the less fortunate, because their suffering is not comparable to ours; and totally ignore the idiots who suggest the poor, sick, disadvantaged and aged should die for the team. (Cut off the TV.)
DENNIS TAYLOR
Florence