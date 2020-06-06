Myers-Ervin has what it takes to be mayor
Since announcing that I would not seek re-election last October, I have declined public comment on the subject of the mayoral election. On city matters, however, I have always cast my votes and stated the rationales supporting them, publicly. I do so again here.
Happily, I know the candidates for mayor are each honest, good people who share in the best interest of the city; and, by and large, share a common vision to that end.
Over the past decade, I have learned (slowly at times) that success in the job of mayor demands a particular set of traits. I have aspired to those qualities, not always successfully. I am certain that the next mayor can only be successful if they possess them.
Most importantly, a mayor must build consensus. That necessity requires the trust and confidence of others; but above all, it requires that the mayor demonstrate the humility to submerge any desire for popularity in favor of the practical goals of the coalition. Self-promotion is poisonous to alliance and will doom any mayor.
Having built coalition, a mayor must make difficult choices, often among unpopular alternatives; must recognize and reject the unwise or untenable path (however attractive or easy it may be); must support the prudent and innovative; must draw lines, fight when necessary, and compromise when possible. The job of mayor involves being one charged with saying “no,” often when it is difficult to do so.
One cannot seek to please everyone and be mayor. Routinely, in fact, the correct choice completely satisfies no one.
Councilwoman Teresa Myers-Ervin possesses these traits. As a critical member of the coalition that has advanced Florence over the past decade, Teresa has never been given to pandering or empty gestures but has worked diligently to achieve result rather than acclaim. She is practical, seeks compromise and does not enter conflict lightly; nor do others rush to quarrel with her. She is tough-minded and willing to make tough choices; even refusing her closest friends and allies when she is convinced her path is correct (which I have experienced many times).
She has been my close and respected colleague, a stalwart ally and a dear friend, and we have shared the trials, disappointments and successes of the past decade.
Next week, I will vote for Teresa Myers-Ervin for mayor.
I wish Teresa, and all of the candidates, good judgment and good luck.
STEPHEN J. WUKELA
Florence mayor
