Myers Ervin a beacon of hope
I was born the year that Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I Have A Dream” speech. I do not remember when I first heard it.
What I do remember is how deeply it saddened me: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” As a Caucasian little girl in the 70s, I grew up on a racially integrated military base. On base, everyone’s home looked the same and we shared the same yard, we all went to the same school, pool, rec. center, bowling alley, cinema, commissary (grocery store) and BX (merchandise outlet). I honestly was not aware that this was not true for all children.
When my father retired in 1976 after 36 of service in the Air Force, we moved off base to Wareham, Massachusetts. It was then when I witnessed the “manacles of segregation and the chains of discrimination.” It was then that being a part of the solution and achieving King’s dream became my personal mission.
To that end or beginning, I have been volunteering for Florence City Councilwoman Teresa Myers Ervin’s campaign for mayor of Florence. The content of her character is honesty, compassion and commitment.
As King asked his audience that day in Washington, D.C., Teresa has personified that her personal and professional success has been due to her “high plane of dignity and discipline.” Teresa is the most qualified and experienced candidate that could be elected the mayor of Florence, and if Martin’s dream was becoming a reality in Florence, in America, she would win your vote on June 9.
I encourage every voter in Florence to research her decade of city council work and voting record on the city of Florence website. I realize this is time consuming, but it is important to be an informed voter and make your own decision. For the past decade, she has been a leader in the trenches to design, develop and revitalize downtown, fund HopeHealth, expand our parks, build affordable single-dwelling homes, combat local climate change while raising successful young adults and while working as a neonatal intensive care registered nurse certified for the past 30-plus years.
Furthermore, Florence is a city that has a long, sad history of racial divide and disparity. Electing an extraordinary competent African American to model and lead our community would be, paraphrasing Rev. King, a great beacon of hope to thousands of disenfranchised residents who have been seared in the flames of withering injustice.
June 9 is the time for all local Democrats to nominate Councilwoman Teresa Myers Ervin as the Democratic candidate so in November she could become the FIRST AFRICAN AMERICAN AND FIRST WOMAN to lead Florence as mayor.
Let us make history. Let’s move Florence forward toward the dream!
SUZANNE M. LA ROCHELLE
Florence