My Good Old Walking Stick

When I first used a walking stick, I used it as a crutch.

It helped me keep from falling down and helped my balance much.

But later I discovered other things that it could do

Like poking folks in their backsides so they would let me through.

When I am out in public I use it while bending over.

I get a lot more sympathy that way from younger spryer folks.

If the remote is lying on the couch several feet away

I don’t have to get up to slide it over my way.

If I should stumble while walking round, I can always say

“That dad blamed sorry walking stick got in my dad blamed way.”

If my wife should spot a dead limb hanging down in my backyard

Pulling it down with my walking stick is usually not very hard.

While walking, if a stray dog wants to nip me on my leg

I can always take my faithful stick and bop him on his head.

If my back develops a terrible itch in an unreachable unscratchable nook

I can reach over my shoulder with my walking stick and scratch it with the crook

I can usually depend on my walking stick to help me get around

But the most solid thing to lean on every day is Jesus Christ, I’ve found.

CLIFF CAMAK

Florence

