My Good Old Walking Stick
When I first used a walking stick, I used it as a crutch.
It helped me keep from falling down and helped my balance much.
But later I discovered other things that it could do
Like poking folks in their backsides so they would let me through.
When I am out in public I use it while bending over.
I get a lot more sympathy that way from younger spryer folks.
If the remote is lying on the couch several feet away
I don’t have to get up to slide it over my way.
If I should stumble while walking round, I can always say
“That dad blamed sorry walking stick got in my dad blamed way.”
If my wife should spot a dead limb hanging down in my backyard
Pulling it down with my walking stick is usually not very hard.
While walking, if a stray dog wants to nip me on my leg
I can always take my faithful stick and bop him on his head.
If my back develops a terrible itch in an unreachable unscratchable nook
I can reach over my shoulder with my walking stick and scratch it with the crook
I can usually depend on my walking stick to help me get around
But the most solid thing to lean on every day is Jesus Christ, I’ve found.
CLIFF CAMAK
Florence