More double standards
A professional license does not guarantee good work. It means they met the most basic standards.
“Nurse practitioners say their role different from doctors” was the headline of the Jan. 26 edition of the Morning News, but what, exactly, is different? The journalist said “Nurse practitioners are trained to assess patient needs, order tests, prescribe medications, examine patients, and prescribe treatment.” Physicians are trained to assess patient needs, order tests, prescribe medications, etc. Do nurses order nursing X-rays? Do they give nursing antibiotics? Does Amoxicillin have nursing side effects? No, nurses are legally required to give the correct medical treatment and correct medical advice based on the medical standard of care.
Many years ago, the nursing school asked me to teach nurse practitioner students. Because I practiced nursing? No, so they could learn the practice of medicine. Are nurses trained to give expert medical advice? Nursing professors say nurses provide the same type and level of care as any physician, if not better. Does a master’s in nursing provide the same type and level of training as a doctorate in medicine plus years of post-graduate training, if not better?
Let’s test that. My medical training started with a pre-med curriculum designed to weed out most pre-meds. Then I earned a doctorate in medicine. Medical training is not available online. The attending physicians needed to evaluate me, in person, with real patients, to make sure I did the right things and gave correct medical advice regardless of stress, sleep deprivation, etc. So after 14 years and over 30,000 hours of clinical experience, I was declared sufficiently ready to give expert medical advice.
Nurse practitioner training starts with a bachelor’s in nursing (BSN), which can be completed online while working a full-time job. After the BSN, many schools accept 100% of applicants into their master’s of nursing (MSN) program (U.S. News and World Report, 8/27/19), completed online while working a full-time job. At graduation, their university president proclaims them fully trained, the state declares them fully licensed, and medical administrators — nearly all of whom are nurses — hire them to give expert medical advice based on special standards written by nurses for nurses. Why special standards? Because they can’t meet the most basic standards the universities, states and administrators require from people like me.
Need more? Imagine your sweet grandma needs home nursing care. You contact a designated nursing facility, which assigns a man wearing surgical scrubs and a stethoscope. Does it matter if your source of expert nursing advice can’t meet the most basic standards for a nursing license? Obviously yes, say the universities, states and administrators.
Imagine grandma develops congestive heart failure. You contact a designated medical facility, which assigns a man wearing a white coat and stethoscope. Should it matter if your source of expert medical advice can’t meet the most basic standards for a medical license? Obviously not, say universities, states and administrators.
Double standards are systemic flaws, which produce flawed results. Does it have to affect your grandma to become important?
CHARLES TRANT, MD
Florence