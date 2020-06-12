Mingle supports peaceful protests, denounces violence
For more than six years, Mingle of the Pee Dee (Minorities Involved in Networking, Growth, Leadership and Empowerment), a Florence-based nonprofit, has worked to develop a unified voice for black and other minority businesses and community leaders. As the economy and businesses move into a state of recovery amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, development of black business has become vital to the growth of the community.
Mingle is aware of the hostile climate that has developed in the aftermath of the most recent act of police brutality. Many people are justifiably hurt, angry, confused and disappointed, resulting in protests across the nation and world.
While we espouse peaceful protests, as advocates for community, we discourage and denounce violence, property damage and theft against businesses and law enforcement in our community. As advocates for minorities, we also espouse that black lives matter and black businesses matter. With our ongoing focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, Mingle will continue to elicit support to continue to facilitate and support efforts to enhance community collaborations and inform, serve and protect black lives and businesses.
Mingle is looking to partner with law enforcement, community members, businesses and elected officials in Florence and the surrounding areas to develop more programs that benefit black lives, economics and development and consequently benefit the entire community.
MINGLE OF THE PEE DEE BOARD
