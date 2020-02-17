Medicare for All
I am more than a little concerned about a Democrat being elected president, in particular Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren who are in favor of Medicare for All. From what I understand, neither candidate is specific about how it is to be financed.
Of course, most members of the younger generation support crazy Bernie and Elizabeth because they have the misconception that it is free. Guess what, folks. Nothing is free. My guess is that the financing will be taxes, taxes, taxes.
The citizens of other countries all pay 40% to 50% in taxes to help pay for health care services. As a citizen on a fixed income, I can assure you that I am not in favor of paying additional taxes for this farce.
As for the younger generation, they all need to be told the kids story about the Little Red Hen. Of course, “Boomers” like me know the story. If you are not familiar with it, Google it. It’s a story used to teach kids the value of working hard and the consequences of laziness. Wealthy and successful people did not get where they are by sitting on their derrieres.
The Little Red Hen story should be part of required curriculum in school.
RUDY BERRY
Darlington
