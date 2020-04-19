McLeod Health and MUSC Health message on collaboration in confronting COVID-19
As we face the tremendous challenge of confronting COVID-19 both professionally and personally, we are grateful for the extraordinary service and responsiveness on behalf of our community to all health facilities caring for patients during this diﬃcult time.
This unprecedented national pandemic requires our dedication and focus. All our medical teams and clinical personnel throughout the region, at all our McLeod, MUSC Health, Hope Health, Lake City hospitals and emergency responders are ambassadors in this ﬁght against COVID-19.
Local collaboration between health providers, Florence City and County, School Districts, Emergency Services, the South Carolina Hospital Association, DHEC and area business and industries has helped produce the best outcomes possible in this evolving and intense situation.
We have held weekly calls between our hospitals with medical teams, nurses and executives as well as community leaders. Discussions have included preparations on additional capacity of cases of COVID-19, mutual COVID-19 mitigation precautions such as visitation policies and best practices, hospital preparedness on supplies and testing at state, local and hospital levels.
This health care crisis is shared and unique only in its scope, but not in its need to bring minds and hearts together in service to our fellow man. The safety of our patients, staff and citizens has been paramount, and we have all been led by one goal: to carry out our mission to save lives in a safe way.
We are deeply grateful for examples of cooperation, compassion and courage in the ongoing response to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
ROB COLONES
President and CEO, McLeod Health
VANCE REYNOLDS
CEO, MUSC Health- Florence Division
DONNA ISGETT
COO, McLeod Health
Dr. DALE LUSK
Chief Medical Officer, McLeod Health
WILL MCLEOD
Administrator, McLeod Regional Medical Center
RAMI ZEBIAN, MD
Chief Medical Officer, MUSC Health-Florence Division
MATTHEW J. SEVERANCE
Chief System Development and Affiliations Officer, MUSC Health