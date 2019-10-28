Lynching? No, call it treason
Andy Brack is correct. “Lynching “is the wrong word to describe what the Democrats are attempting to do. The correct word would be treason.
Is it not treason to try to undo a legal and binding election with fallacious claims and “investigations” of collusion and other crimes for the sole purpose of undoing an election?
The Democrats have already wasted millions of our dollars and three years in their fruitless and traitorous quest to undo the 2016 presidential election, and they are presently engaged in a further traitorous attempt to rewrite history.
Behind closed doors, no less!
JOHN MAGURN
Florence