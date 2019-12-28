Loyalty to corruption
The president is impeached! Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy (tongue-in-cheek, of course).
Although he will likely soon be acquitted by the Republican senate, the ego-maniac we now call president will forever have his precious (to him) name linked to his impeachment. This is the result of his own continual misdeeds for his own glory.
His errant phone call to the new Ukrainian president requesting dirt on Joe Biden and his son was overheard by an employee with concern and guts enough to report it to proper authorities. A transcript of the phone call further verified it. The president had already ordered a halt to vital military supplies for Ukrainian troops trying to repel Russian invaders. Those were supplies allocated by Congress.
The president (after being exposed in the act) claimed he was concerned about corruption in the government of Ukraine. Why was he not concerned for 2½ years before Biden became the Democrat front-runner for president?
Enough reputable public servants privy to conversations with diplomats on the subject testified that the president was more interested in getting an announcement of an investigation by Ukrainian authorities into the Bidens than he was anything for Ukraine.
Was that not a form of bribery for his own personal political gain?
The president, as always when exposed for wrongdoing, shouts over and over “There was no quid-pro-quo. I did nothing wrong!” Just like for two years it was “there was no collusion with Russia” (before his election). With the Russian government, no. With Russian agents, yes. It’s always “witch hunt” when he gets investigated for his misdeeds and continual lies. And heads roll (of longtime capable public servants) if anyone dares to tell the truth about him.
What’s even more disturbing than a narcissistic president who does everything for his own vain glory instead of the good of the country is the capitulation of people thought to have good character when elected who have fallen in like a herd of sheep behind him to lie for him, in fear of not being reelected. Some folks think there is magic in the name “Republican” and get most of their news from talk-show hosts whose biggest aim in life is to disparage Democrats.
There are better sources of news from organizations that have proved themselves over decades of research and reporting. Time magazine, for example, does in-depth pieces on leading people and situations in the news. The TV networks do interviews with leaders from both major parties. I wish they would do more to make third party candidates and new candidates (like Bloomberg) known, but that is another story. But there is information out here on most, if one is concerned enough to look for it.
“Republican” means nothing anymore since Trump got elected (not with a majority vote) with no regard for fiscal responsibility or the national debt. Only his self-glory matters to him, like stealing money from the military budget to go on his border wall (hundreds of millions, without Congressional approval). Shouldn’t that be an impeachable offense also?
I thought Tom Rice was an honest man doing good work for his district until the night of impeachment, when he spewed the same lies as Trump in an interview on TV, blaming Democrats instead of Trump for all the trouble. Same for Lindsey Graham, who three years ago saw Trump for the lying, unfit candidate that he was (declaring that he would not vote for him), but has since become a supporter.
So the general economy is better, more people working, and that is a good thing. Trump did insist on a lower corporate tax, which did help spur the economy, and which may be his only really good deed. Enough, you say, since money is the bottom line with most people? What about the sky-rocketing national debt? The tax reduction is not bringing in enough new taxes to come anywhere close to increased government spending. But that does not deter Trump from his “spend, spend” attitude, what we used to accuse Democrats of (and what most of the present candidates still promote).
Don’t call me a Democrat. I am an Independent who for years considered myself a Republican until the incompetent Bush 43 came along and plunged us into an unnecessary war in Iraq and nearly bankrupted the United States.
No, I didn’t vote for Hillary, either. I voted for the Libertarian candidate, who I thought was best qualified for the job (two time governor and Congressman who appeared sensible and honest). Maybe my vote was wasted, but I felt good about it.
CHARLES O’NEAL
Florence