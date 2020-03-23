‘Look for the helpers’
Mr. Rogers is quoted as saying, “When I was a boy, and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
Yes, in times of crisis there are always people willing to help. I would argue that if you want to look for the helpers, look in the mirror. There is a picture of a helper. You have the ability to respond to this global crisis by helping your neighbors right here at home. Support local businesses. Support trusted and reputable nonprofits. Today, I would encourage you to give to The Pee Dee Disaster Relief Fund.
The Pee Dee Disaster Fund was first established in 2010 at the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation through a partnership with the Darlington Raceway in response to tornados that hit Darlington. In 2015, donations helped to support organizations responding to the floods. Through more recent years, we as a community have faithfully responded to Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.
Now, in 2020, we are experiencing a time of global pandemic, which is both a health crisis and an economic challenge. Consider being a helper, and make an online donation to the Pee Dee Disaster Relief Fund at easterncarolinacf.org or mail a check to PO Box 1615, Florence, SC 29503.
Mr. Rogers’ mother was a wise person. By helping her son, who has in turn, helped millions, she has made a difference that still ripples in our lives today. Maybe our goodwill will be just as infectious as this virus. May our children and grandchildren tell stories of our generosity and kindness during this time.
Peace be with you.
REV. MARY M. FINKLEA
ECCF Board Chair 2020 Florence