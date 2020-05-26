Look beyond Glen Kirby’s impressive resume
Most of you already know who my family and I are supporting in the race for Florence County sheriff. I would like to tell you why.
First and foremost, he is the most qualified and most experienced candidate. He has been devoted to the people of Florence County and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for more than 30 years. He’s worked his way up from deputy sheriff to chief deputy. He’s served in every aspect of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and for the past seven years as chief deputy, he’s been involved with managing the day-to-day operations of the FCSO and managing a budget of more than $18,000,000. There is no one in this race with a resume as impressive as Glen Kirby’s. He has proved his ability to lead effectively.
While all of his credentials are vital, that’s not what I can speak to personally. I want to tell you the kind of man Glen Kirby is beneath the FCSO badge. I have personally known Mr. Glen for more than 25 years. Mrs. Stacie was my teacher in the fourth grade. My mom and I ran into her and Mr. Glen at a concert one night, and Mr. Glen invited me to go hunting with him. I don’t think he knew how hard I was going to be to get rid of after that. He took me hunting more times than I can say, and I spent many weekends with him and Mrs. Stacie just hanging out or tagging along with him wherever he went.
That might not sound like much to some, but to a 9-year-old little boy who was dealing with a lot at the time, it meant the world to me. He did all of this for a kid who couldn’t offer him anything in return but a smile and a thank you. He had absolutely nothing to gain from our relationship, but he knew that I needed someone, and he was more than willing to be there for me. We’ve been friends ever since, and he hasn’t let me down once. Glen Kirby didn’t become a good man for this campaign; he’s been a good man as long as I’ve known him. I promise you, he’ll do right by the citizens of Florence County.
“A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions and the compassion to listen to the needs of others,” Gen. Douglas MacArthur said. “He does not set out to be a leader but becomes one by the equality of his actions and the integrity of his intent.”
I humbly ask that you join my family and me in voting for Glen Kirby in the Republican Primary for Florence County Sheriff on June 9th.
JUSTIN ALTMAN
Florence