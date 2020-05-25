Lockdown went on too long
My opinion and thoughts about this virus. I’m one of those seniors who are at great risk. I’m 85 with a heart condition, and my husband needs a walker because of his back.
I understand how we need to be careful at our ages. In the beginning of the information we had, I could well see the need for lockdown, but since then it is no longer the case. For some of us, yes, but to deny our kids not only their education but to take away their graduation ceremony is cruel. They worked so hard to get that diploma. We could have easily only allowed their immediate family instead of open to all who are friends and family.
When I went to school − yes, seems like 100 years ago − only the parents went to the ceremony. They could all gather together at home for parties.
Not every business needed to close. Day care for little ones were in no danger, but the loss of their business was.
Closing outdoor beaches was ridiculous and should never have happened. It is time to allow every business to open back up. Wear a mask, take temperature but get our economy back. This is the greatest country in the world and we need to help in all ways, not hinder it.
Yes, places like New York City might have some delays because of the amount of people in such a small area. But in most of the rest of the country, this is not the case. Not in South Carolina and many other smaller states. A little common sense here is needed.
I thank the good Lord for a special friend that has gotten us groceries and church members who have helped us as well. That’s my opinion, and I’m sticking to it.
ROSE RICHARDS
Florence