Lives vs. economy
The United States entered World War I in 1917. Woodrow Wilson was the president at that time. He went on to serve until 1921. The Spanish flu came to America in 1918 and lasted into 1919.
Worldwide, the Spanish flu killed 50 million people. Of those who died, 675,000 were Americans (from the CDC). That’s 675,000 Americans dying of this new virus in ONE year!
Had the president decided to put American lives ahead of the country, we would have lost that war. Wilson had the vision to understand that American lives had to be sacrificed in order to save the country and help the allies defeat our enemy.
Wilson had to make the decision to let the virus run its course; doing otherwise would mean no country for those left alive and no country for those to come.
At this moment, our enemies could well take advantage of our government’s efforts to save lives by shutting down the world’s greatest economic power, even making public announcements as to how long our country would be shut down.
All it would take is for the leader of North Korea to take advantage of our government’s priority to save lives and the shutting down of its economy and launch a surprise attack against the South. It seems to me that our president is allowing government to become EMOTIONALLY attached to the individual lives of its citizens and put to the side his constitutional duty to the overall safety of the country as a whole. His duty as commander in chief of the military is primarily to see that this country is ALWAYS ready to defend itself against foreign aggression, not as our leader in chief in saving citizens from a killing virus! President Trump has allowed himself to become distracted, through emotion, to his primary role as president.
Simply put, we, and the world, cannot afford to lose the most powerful economic power the world has ever seen: The United States of America!
We DO have a precedent, in Woodrow Wilson, in how this COVID-19 virus SHOULD be handled. You don’t cut off the arm in order to treat an infected finger! You don’t have to be a doctor to know you can treat the finger and at the same time save the arm.
JAMES K. WARD
Effingham