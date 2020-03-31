LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Lives more important than economy
If Marty Brand’s letter to the editor published Wednesday (“What’s the limit to economic disruption?”) was intended to stir controversy, he certainly succeeded, in my opinion.
To suggest that there is an economic value limit for even one person’s life represents a fascist orientation reminiscent of World War II-era German leadership. Those “typically” older people Brand suggests should step aside and accept slow death so others can return to a more normal economic condition include the few remaining people who fought to remove the Nazi threat in the mid-20th century. Also included in that older-age group would be those who fought against apparent communist expansion in both Korea and Vietnam. I am certain even some who fought in the Middle East against terrorism could be included in the older-person group of which he speaks.
Moreover, to use the insurance industry as a source to place a value on the life of a person indicates an orientation to valuation I disagree with. Actuarial tables work for insurance purposes but have little validity in deciding who should live and who should die. The working man has sweated and bled to make this country what it is, and those older persons Brand refers to paid for years into the tax and Social Security systems (in my case for 53 years) to build the nation’s infrastructure and to gain what little security is to be had from our great nation’s system, which supposedly provides support for the older American.
The data lends credence to Brand’s statement that deaths are higher among those older-age persons, but he fails to mention that it is higher among older persons who are infected. Analysis of data from China indicates a nearly normal distribution of infections in China occurring across different age groups, with the highest infection rates among the 50-to-59 year-old age group. More importantly, recent data indicates that in the United States, 20% of deaths occurred in those 20 to 64 years of age. Should we ignore such a high rate in that age group? I don’t believe anyone has made that argument yet.
The purposes of the current social prescriptions (self-isolation, improved hygiene or quarantine) to the virus are: 1) to slow the spread among the current population so the country can manage and provide treatment for the number of cases occurring and 2) to reduce the possibility the virus will become a repeating event by becoming so common that eradication becomes more difficult once treatment and prevention techniques are developed. If these goals are achieved, the long-range economic impact will certainly be lessened.
To suggest that allowing the population (not just older or unhealthy persons) exposure to the potentially unchecked spread of the disease to avoid disruption of short-term economic benefits (for some) is short-sighted and selfish.
WILTON GRIFFITH
Lamar
