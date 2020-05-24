Life over Livelihood: United States, Failed its People
In response to a letter by Lois Griffin (“Shutdown never should have happened,” May 12), I don’t know what Griffin does, but I was due to start a new job on March 20. This was the day all businesses shut down. However, I think loss of life is more important than livelihood. Try telling the 85,000 people who have lost their lives to this virus that livelihood is/was more important than their lives! Try telling the 85,000 families who lost someone that livelihood is/was more important than their loved one’s life.
Griffin stated that thousands of people die from the flu every year, and this may be true, but why are they dying from the flu? Maybe because they failed to get vaccinated. Life is lost daily for a lot of reasons, some under our control and some out of our control.
Griffin further stated that “You deal with problems.” This is/was not your problem or my problem. This is/was our government’s problem, and it failed to deal with the problem appropriately, effectively and in a timely way.
This virus was first detected in December 2019, we thought, and through tracking and tracing, the actual first-known case was in November 2019. Every business has a standard operating procedure for emergencies. Our government failed to enact ours or just chose not to.
The first thing we were supposed to do once we found out about the virus was to acquire as much PPE equipment as would be needed. Second, we were supposed to acquire all supplies needed for testing. Our government failed on this. In January, we were told that this virus would somehow magically disappear soon. South Carolina’s first case was on March 6, and our government failed to shut us down and never did stop travel. As of May 10, 2020, South Carolina ranks last in testing out of 51 States. We currently test only 16.6 people per 100,000.
I sent a message and called our governor. I sent messages to both of our U.S. senators, suggesting a strategic and systematic way to test everyone, but they were not concerned about what I had to say. Their only concern was whether I wanted to receive their newsletter. South Carolina could have been the first state to eradicate this virus had we tested everyone by their zip code and stopped travel from zip code to zip code. Everyone — every business, house, apartment and street — has a ZIP code. South Carolina has a population of 5.1 million. Wuhan has 11 million people, and its government has decided to test all 11 million in 10 days. Why can’t the Greatest Country in the World do the same?
My final comment: I had five family members who contracted this virus, and I thank God every day for His grace and mercy that they are still here among the living.
I choose life over livelihood!
WENDY MARTIN-BURCH
Florence