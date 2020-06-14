Today’s social unrest
There are many reasons for the protests and rioting in the streets. The first is obvious. The killing of minorities while making arrests is a hideous crime in itself. This has triggered outrage, as it should.
We must look deeper to see and realize that there are long and festering causes for the underlying unrest. It is not new. Until there is something done about a living wage that will lift people of all colors out of poverty, there will be simmering unrest.
We cannot have dad working two jobs and mom working just to make ends meet. How do children get a proper raising without “family” values and support?
Too many single moms are struggling to feed their kids. Ninety-three million people live in poverty in this country, the richest in the world. Fourteen million households do not have enough food. The adults feel helpless while the children grow up with resentment and anger. This is a dangerous recipe for destroying lives that could be saved.
Yes, there are programs such as food stamps and Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) to help out, but these programs are constantly under attack. Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid are under fire as well. Medical costs are always going up, but programs are in danger. This is another recipe for disaster. Disposable income going down and costs going up will cause the simmering unrest to continue.
Finally, I know the immediate reaction to this letter is “SOCIALISM.” There are different types of socialism. There is the Communist version where the central government takes over and controls everything. That is not what I’m talking about. We need Democratic socialism where the majority rule applies. If the majority wants to reduce the burdens of the poor, then it should be done in a democratic fashion through legislation, etc.
Social improvements are necessary for the betterment of society. The hatred and disrespect of all people must stop to benefit America.
KEN CURRAN
Florence