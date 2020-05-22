Let’s all get back to work
Does anyone really know the toll the current pandemic has created for millions of people around the world? How about just in the United States?
I’m not talking about only the death toll. I’m referring to the psychological affect it has created on those who were gainfully employed only to find that they have a nonessential job.
Who’s to say these folks’ job is nonessential? The local governments? The state governments? The federal government? Most people have enough common sense to know what is essential and what isn’t.
The current leadership in Congress, Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer and Jim Clyburn, in my opinion can be considered nonessential given the fact they have been in hiding for the past month scheming to spend trillions of dollars to further their agenda instead of actually trying to work with President Trump and the Republicans to come up with a plan to get our economy and our citizens back working.
The nationwide shutdown, in my opinion, was the wrong thing to do. Most people have enough common sense to stay home when they are sick. If they need to see a doctor, then yes, see a doctor. It does seem that common sense has gone by the wayside in many cases. Examples include New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, thought it was a good idea to reintegrate Covid-19 patients back into nursing homes, knowing the most vulnerable are the elderly and those with underlying health problems resulting in over 5,500 deaths just in nursing homes.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, another Democrat, thinks it is fine for you to go to the local cannabis shop and buy grass, but don’t you dare mow your lawn. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot believes it is essential for her to have her hair cut. She is in the public eye and concerned about her hygiene, but you are just a heathen and must make do.
A judge in Dallas believes it is selfish for a mother to open her beauty salon so she can feed her family and help her employees feed their families. The crime she committed was not bowing down and apologizing to him, and she landed in jail for a few days.
I hope this opens the eyes of normal citizens that claim to be self-reliant, yet the government wants you to bow to them as if you are a lowly serf.
Wearing a mask in a public setting, grocery stores, department stores, etc., is a common courtesy, but on the street walking or jogging or in your car may be going overboard. Again, common sense should rule.
Instead of condemning everything our president does, come up with a solution yourself. Don’t pour good money after bad; it doesn’t work out too well.
Let’s all get back to work.
LARRY DONALDSON
Darlington