A few weeks ago I received an assessment of multiple-choice questions from the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Senator Todd Young of Indiana is the current chairman. I don’t know why the committee sent this to me, because I am a professed independent; but they did, so I answered the questions and returned it.
These questions were very similar to all that I have seen in my lifetime. Many of them were phrased to elicit a specific response; and therefore, in my opinion, were useless as a valid method of determining a person’s true opinions. The assessment was also a vehicle for eliciting donations for the party’s general election fund.
In an attempt to let these elected officials know my real opinions about several subjects that are important to me, I wrote a two-page supplement to clarify my responses to several questions. I started by identifying myself and giving a brief background so that I would be put in the proper demographic if they even read it.
I stated that our national debt is my most important issue and must be addressed. I reminded them that it is nearly 50% more than our annual GDP, and that there is no such thing as a perpetual free ride.
I do not believe in a national right-to-work law. This should be left up to the individual states. I reminded them that it is high time the federal government realizes that one size does not fit all.
I brought out the point that with our booming economy, manufacturers and suppliers have raised prices dramatically to enhance profits, and that this is a financial backbreaker for the typical citizen. I stated that we need to bring manufacturing back to the United States, but that we also need price controls so that we do not revert to the price escalation that the McKinley Tariff Act caused in the late 1800s.
I stated the need for a comprehensive national energy policy so that we use our natural resources wisely. I wrote that we should not be using oil or natural gas to generate electricity. We need oil as feedstock for petrochemicals and natural gas to fuel ultra-low emission vehicles. I also mentioned how we are wasting our water through pollution and overuse of ground water. I stated that we should not be using ground water for such things as fracking.
I stated that I am against abortion except to save the woman’s life, but I would not support a law preventing abortion. I don’t want to see us return to the abortion mills of the past. Some things are better left to God.
I recommended that the federal government not only quit pushing “common core” but get out of education completely. They have made a big enough mess of it.
I concluded by stating that I do not contribute to party funds; I contribute only to individuals who impress me, and they are few and far between.
If anyone would like to write to this committee, the address is:
National Republican Senatorial Committee
425 2nd St. NE
Washington, D.C. 20020
Phone: 202-675-6000
LAWRENCE D. WEBER
Quinby
