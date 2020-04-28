Let’s get behind our president
The things that people will come up with to run down a person will never cease to amaze me. It doesn’t matter if the person is an athlete, a Hollywood personality or our president.
President Trump has been chastised for being slow to act in the case of the coronavirus, thereby allowing the disease to spread more widely than it might have. I would like to know how the armchair quarterbacks would respond to a situation that no one had ever encountered before.
Let’s say Trump had taken decisive action the very day that the virus became known and instituted all of the measures that now have been enacted. The virus probably would have been contained with very small ill effects. Then Trump would have been chastised for taking unnecessary action that disrupted business and put 22 million people out of work for nothing; and there would be no evidence to support a contrary argument.
The current actions have been devastating to our economy, and it will take a long time to recover. The stimulus package that was enacted amounts to more than 40% of our annual federal budget and increased our national debt by 10%. If our president had taken immediate drastic action, our economy would have been damaged even more; and right at Christmas and the New Year.
It is imperative that we get our economy moving again as soon as possible. If we don’t, how are we going to take care of the millions of people who have been put out of work and the thousands of small businesses that have been driven into bankruptcy and will be permanently shut down? We can’t even run a normal federal budget without trillion-dollar annual deficits, so I don’t see how we can ever recover from the situation that we have put ourselves into. What are the American people willing to do to recover? Are we willing to pay higher taxes? Are we willing to give up the 80 give-away programs that cost us a trillion dollars a year? Are we willing to buy American and curtail the global free trade that costs us $500 billion per year? Are we willing to do what is necessary to prevent this from happening again?
I see no reason why Trump should not wave the flag and talk about even small gains. We have plenty of doomsday soothsayers tearing down the morale of our people. Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden did plenty of talking about what they would have done. It’s easy to talk when you’re not in the hot seat. So how about getting behind our president and our country and fix this problem and all of the other problems facing us. I sincerely hope that President Trump will be reelected this year. He’s the first president we have had since George H.W. Bush with the guts to do what’s good for our country.
LAWRENCE D. WEBER
Quinby