Kudos to Cooks for Christ
I would just like to thank the Cooks for Christ organization for all the great work that they contribute to our community.
I just returned from picking up my dinner and know that it will be excellent as usual. It’s a great meal for $8, and I know that the funds are used wisely.
The organization and all of the many volunteers put forth so much energy and need our support. Remember, they are not only offering a delicious meal but helping someone facing major medical needs.
Please support Cooks for Christ.
RITA MYERS
Florence