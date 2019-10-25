Kudos to Cooks for Christ

I would just like to thank the Cooks for Christ organization for all the great work that they contribute to our community.

I just returned from picking up my dinner and know that it will be excellent as usual. It’s a great meal for $8, and I know that the funds are used wisely.

The organization and all of the many volunteers put forth so much energy and need our support. Remember, they are not only offering a delicious meal but helping someone facing major medical needs.

Please support Cooks for Christ.

RITA MYERS

Florence

