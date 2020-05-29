Kirby has made county safe for everyone
I am writing to show my support for Glen Kirby as sheriff of Florence County.
I’ve never made a secret of who I’m supporting for sheriff. I raise my children and encourage my students to see both sides of every coin but to always be proud of your own opinion and right to choose. It’s one reason I don’t consider myself a strict Republican or Democrat. I would rather learn and choose my side on a case-by-case basis.
In this race, I made my choice based on my own, personal experiences. I’ve watched Glen Kirby work constantly to help make our county safe for everyone. I’ve seen him take a proactive approach with our students and mentor boys at our school.
I have family members and loved ones in Johnsonville, Pamplico and Lake City. These are small little towns that could easily get pushed to the side in the grand scheme of Florence County. But he has showed up and stepped up to help with the problems in those towns. I’ve seen this firsthand.
Please, vote for whomever you choose. But make sure your choice is your own and comes from facts and evidence that you have seen about the actual candidates, not their co-workers, family members or friends.
I’m looking forward to casting my vote for Glen Kirby.
VICTORIA WELCH
Lake City