When you know better, you do better. This statement embodies grace and understanding for the present and hope for the future.
This Friday is June 19, or, as it is known by some, Juneteenth. To put it simply, Juneteenth is the day that we celebrate the physical liberation of slaves. The Emancipation Proclamation went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863, but it took until June 19, 1865, for all of the slaves to be informed.
I remember being so happy when I learned about Juneteenth. As a lifelong reader of biographies and autobiographies, I didn’t understand why I was supposed to celebrate July 4, 1776. That day was not a day of independence for slaves, so, being the descendant of slaves, I did not and do not recognize that holiday. As a child, I was punished for my views, but that just meant that I had more time to read in my room.
I often think about what I would have done and felt as the Union soldiers read the Emancipation Proclamation to the assembled crowd. It is almost certain that I would not have been present when the soldiers finished. Many slaves, suddenly former slaves, didn’t know what to do. Most had never been away from their plantations, so where would they go? What would they do? Many of the slaves who remained where they were became sharecroppers.
My family illustrates the best and worst of the American experience. My grandfather was a sharecropper in Dillon County. I am a tenured professor who travels the world. These are my thoughts on Juneteenth along with the knowledge that the freedom that I now have was purchased with the labor of my ancestors. I mourn for those slaves who worked unnecessarily without compensation for 18 months.
So, now that you know about Juneteenth, what are you going to do to honor the former slaves? You might want to start by reading a slave narrative. “The Narrative of the Frederick Douglass, An American Slave, Written by Himself” (1845) is a great place to start, as it is short and available online for free. “Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl” (1852) focuses on the experiences of slave women, but be warned: The author, Harriet Jacobs, speaks directly to the reader, and she demands that you act rather than feel. Acknowledge this part of our collective history by thinking about the lives of the former slaves and consider what you can do to make this country reflect the ideals expressed in our Constitution.
JACQUELINE C. JONES
Florence