I have been disheartened by the negative tone that our Republican sheriff’s primary has taken. I expect dishonest and misleading attacks on the national political stage, but now, some of those same deceptive tactics are being used in our own backyard by candidates claiming to be “Republicans.”
On his campaign Facebook page, T.J. Joye claims Glen Kirby is a “tyrant” and if he wins, “may heaven help the people of Florence County.” This statement is of course patently false.
We truly hope Joye will apologize for such an outlandish, unprofessional allegation. Like us, Glen Kirby believes in divine help and assistance.
SANDY WEATHERFORD
Pamplico