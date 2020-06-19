The importance of our vote has never been clearer than today. As the old adage says, “All politics are local.” That is why I am urging all Florence residents to vote in the mayoral runoff on Tuesday and to support George Jebaily.
I believe George is best suited to build on our city’s forward momentum. He grew up in Florence and spent his entire life working to make our community a better place. George has led the effort to revitalize downtown, working first as the chairman of the committee charged with implementing the vision for our city’s future and in the past six years as a member of the Florence City Council.
Since I have known George, he has always been an active member of the community from creating local jobs through his law firm to lending his time and talent to numerous boards and civic activities. Since 2003, he has chaired the Pecan Festival that celebrates our vibrant city and attracts 50,000 people annually who contribute to the local economy. He has championed the need to improve public transportation, help the homeless and support the arts. His vision for Florence is comprehensive, and his knowledge of our city and its needs is deeply rooted.
On Tuesday, go to the polls. Exercise your right to vote and vote for George Jebaily for mayor of Florence.
CHARLENE G. LOWERY
Florence
