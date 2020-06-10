It isn’t OK to kneel in front of US flag
So once again the NFL has decided it’s OK to kneel in front of the U.S. flag. Evidently, they have forgotten the outrage they got from the true-blue-loving patriot Americans.
There are things you can protest, but the great American flag is not one. If you think this country as a whole is the problem, I have a suggestion. Get on an airplane and fly to the country of your choice that is better and live there.
Many people have died under that flag to defend your freedom, whether you are black, white, red or yellow. Racism is a sin issue, not a skin issue, and until Jesus returns, you will always have division, because that is how Satan works. We are all one race: the human race. We should not be defined by our color but by our character, and many characters are showing right now.
How is your character? Do you show love regardless of color? If not, you are part of the problem, whether you are white, black, yellow or red.
MELINDA G. HAITHCOCK
Timmonsville