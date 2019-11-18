It could be worse
If you look up “politic” in the dictionary, crafty and cunning might be found in the definition description, depending on the reference source. I know that it might come as a surprise to some people that everything our politicians do is political.
Impeachment, immigration, walls, regulations, tariffs, treaties, Social Security, welfare, Second Amendment rights and judiciary selections are just a few of the things that boil down to politics.
As aggravating as politics and democracy seem, compared to communism we do not have to give up freedom of the press, our Second Amendment rights and our religious beliefs.
DENNIS TAYLOR
Florence