The governor has decided to open parts of the state, like the beach. Is this to encourage South Carolinians to go get some fresh air? No, it’s to encourage tourists to bring their tourist dollars, except that's not all they will bring.
We can't stay locked down forever, but do you want to go into lockdown again, again and again?
Some people say now is as good a time as any, but let's look at the data: In February, Seattle was seeing hundreds of new cases per day and we had none. The week of March 1, we had 6 reported cases (scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses). The weeks of March 8, 15, 22, and 29, SC had 23, 170, 580 and 1,258 reported new cases respectively when the actual number is more like six times higher.
Is the epidemic slowing down? If you check your highway speed every 7 minutes, and you are going 5, 25 and 100 mph, what is your peak speed going to be, when will you reach it, and Governor, at what point is it safe to remove seat belts? The correct answers are don't know, don't know and not now.
If history tells us anything, without the governor's questionable decision, the peak will probably be in the next month. Under the new plan, there will be an exponential rise in new exposures, so we must expect an exponential rise in new cases flooding Grand Strand Hospital, McLeod, MUSC, etc., but not before each new case has infected at least 2 other people, who will infect at least 2 others, and so on.
If you don't see how this is possible, it's happening in New York right now. Even if you think you are safe because the mortality rate is "only" 1%, people your age –with your risk factors – thought they were safe, too.
We can’t ignore why Italy and Iran were devastated but South Korea and Ireland were not. We will not prevent every death, but with patience and perseverance, the life saved could be your own.
CHARLES TRANT, MD
Florence