In praise of nurses
Two photos, one from a hospital in Cremona, Italy, the other from Johns Hopkins, led me to think about, and pray for, nurses recently. One of the gifts of being a hospital chaplain at McLeod Regional Medical Center was my interaction with nurses. I never worked with a bad nurse. (I can’t say that about clergy.)
The nurses I know have a vocation, not a job. They are stretched thin but always take time with patients and families. I don’t know if they are paid well, but I suspect that never occurs to them on the job.
They know their job is hard, and often they hear undeserved, misdirected complaints. I think about them now because I know they are concerned: for their patients, their colleagues and their families. They may be the most important link in a person’s hospital or doctor experience.
They need our prayers now more than ever. John O’Donohue prays for them with grace and knowing. ...
“For A Nurse”
By John O’Donohue
(“To Bless the Space Between Us: A Book of Blessings”)
In this fragile frontier-place, your kindness
Becomes a light that consoles the brokenhearted,
Awakens within desperate storms
That oasis of serenity that calls
The spirit to rise from beneath the weight of pain,
To create a new space in the person’s mind
Where they gain distance from their suffering
And begin to see the invitation
To integrate and transform it.
May you embrace the beauty in what you do
And how you stand like a secret angel
Between the bleak despair of illness
And the unquenchable light of spirit
That can turn the darkest destiny towards dawn.
May you never doubt the gifts you bring;
Rather, learn from these frontiers
Wisdom for your own heart.
May you come to inherit
The blessings of your kindness
And never be without care and love
When winter enters your own life.
REV. TOM PIETILA
Florence