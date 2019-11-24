The Shifty Schiff Show has become another political charade that is wasting Congress’ time and taxpayers’ money. It has deteriorated into partisan emoting over destroying President Donald Trump, but it has been filled with weak presentations of proof. All of the diplomatic witnesses testified that Trump broke no laws.
After striking out with their Mueller Report, this current kangaroo court is a perfect example of the unhealthy political divisiveness in Washington.
The Democrats have been harping that Trump is turning America into an authoritarian one-person controlled government. But at the same time, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff has exhibited the exact same one-person authoritarian behavior by becoming a self-appointed judge, jury and arbiter in this impeachment process.
His rhetorical flip flops were obvious in his initial advocacy for the whistleblower’s testimony, then politically backtracking that this witness will not testify. Schiff has denied the Republicans’ requests for closed-session testimony of the whistleblower and Hunter Biden in addition to the public release of many prior depositions.
But the corrupt Ukranian/Burisma $1 billion collusion with the Bidens warrants no investigation? And should the corrupt Clinton/DNC/Russian/FBI/Steele collusion for election meddling be ignored?
If an irrational Trump were emotionally secure enough to zip up his tweeting mouth and stop demeaning every person whom he perceives as opposition, the Democrats and the biased media would have less ammunition with which to attack him. But the word “diplomacy” has never been in Trump’s limited vocabulary.
The Democrats’ weak impeachment stretch has fallen to a point of their having to create an “accusation du jour” in their desperation to bring down Trump. “Quid pro quo” is commonly utilized among foreign leaders. Most historians will agree that American presidents have quietly used back-door channels to leverage their financial and military superiority to negotiate compromises from other heads of state.
“Bribery” charges are simply substitute semantics that have no basis of proof. Could bribery/ransom also be claimed when President Obama, politically held hostage, in order to get Iran’s approval of the poorly conceived Iranian nuclear deal, caved in to a failing nation, released $25 billion of frozen Iranian assets and secretly flew $400 million in unmarked cash to Iran?
Trump’s bad judgment decisions and incompetence in international politics are not impeachable offenses. Democrats know that Trump will not be convicted, but they also know that continuing this smear process can tarnish him with the moderate electorate throughout 2020.
The American people can see through this partisan impeachment narrative and are tired of such political tactics. Shouldn’t our democratic process just let the 150 million eligible voters make their own decisions in 2020?
CARROLL PLAYER, DDS
Florence