Humbled and grateful
As we look forward to both a new year and the start of a new decade, I want to take a moment to thank every person who has donated to Palmetto Goodwill, shopped in our stores or volunteered their time.
We are proud that 2019 marked our 40th year of operation and that more than 90 cents of every dollar we generate is used to provide job training and employment services to those in need. The community support we received last year allowed Palmetto Goodwill to have an immense impact, serving more than 20,000 individuals (including 1,200 veterans) and helping place more than 4,000 into new jobs.
As Palmetto Goodwill continues to grow and evolve, we are humbled and grateful to be able to serve a greater good, and we remain committed to being a valued provider of education, training and employment services to those in need. On behalf of our dedicated board of directors, employees, partner agencies and, most important, the people we serve, we thank you. We are truly grateful for your support and contributions, and we promise to make 2020 and beyond even more impactful.
ROBERT SMITH
President and CEO
Palmetto Goodwill
North Charleston