How long will our unbalanced scales of justice be acceptable?
A teenager is shot and killed for shoplifting a $2 beer. A world leader is excused for publicly proven extortion.
For our current illusionist, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Plan A to expose the impeachment farce seems to be to identify, humiliate, intimidate, convict and — who knows? — possibly execute the whistleblower.
I always sat in the back of the class, and I even know, to quote the once illustrious senator, “my party has gone bat... crazy.”
DENNIS TAYLOR
Florence