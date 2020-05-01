Honor those who died; make this a better world
I had never realized how much growing up in World War II has changed who I am.
I just remember those who went off to war, including my brother in the Navy and an uncle, killed in the Battle of the Bulge. I remember that he left a wife and two small children who my dad helped more than I ever realized.
I remember sitting by the radio and hearing the bad news from Europe and the Pacific. Yes, there was a home guard, constant air surveillance and a watch on the beaches for German subs. Food was rationed along with gas, nylon and a host of other items.
I am not sure who I would have been as a person, but the older I get and the more reflective I become, those changes are more notable: I must eat all of the food on my plate, must not throw things away, and I am personally less fearful. Those who lost their lives too soon perhaps were better than I could ever conceive of being.
Indeed, the coronavirus will change us all in ways we cannot comprehend. Perhaps the weak will fade, and some of the strong will become icons.
It may be that our leaders will fare better in history than currently. One thing I do remember is that we all pulled together and were better for it.
Hopefully we have begun to move as a nation toward oneness in spirit and purpose. We must honor those who have died by making this a better world and by realizing that divisiveness gives us little back.
We have indeed seen the president and governors in a very effective manner. While our president does get low marks for abrasive and sometimes divisive comments, the media and some political opponents continue the constant badgering instead of helping to pull the cart out of the ditch.
We are very fortunate that we have a leader who has unbound energy, for there is much to be done in little time. It is good that he was first a businessperson, for when it is all over, the real task lies ahead — to pick up the pieces and restart our economy.
To our benefit, our president was already a notable figure in the world. Indeed, he could be voted out of office before the task is done. However, Great Britain waited until World War II was over before booting out Winston Churchill.
We must be very careful in our choices. We must be sure we choose the right person, ignoring the tar and feathers as well as the painted tapestry.
JAMES SUGGS, MD
Marion