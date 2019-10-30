Halos and horns would help
How do you spot a Democrat or Republican? It should be easy if one is “saved” and the other is “damned.”
It would be helpful if one group had visible halos and the other visible horns. Then we could select with whom to do business, which relatives and friends to reject, what activities to avoid, a myriad of other exclusionary decisions.
Knowing with whom and where you will be spending eternity should dispel all animosity. Yet, our biggest challenge today seems to be finding a “happy camper.”
DENNIS TAYLOR
Florence