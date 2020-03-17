For the past 16 years I have been the maintenance supervisor for a Florence organization. In this capacity I spend more money than anyone else in the organization except payroll. Recently I received another refresher course in greed and how it will eventually destroy our way of life.
At one of our facilities, we have 27 through-the-wall air conditioners for the individual rooms. For several years I have been replacing the original units when they wore out with a unit manufactured by GREE because they were competitively priced, easy to maintain and very reliable. I had been paying $615 each for these units. In February, a unit failed. The replacement cost over $800. I conclude that the 30% cost increase came about because of the robust economy, and manufacturers and suppliers are taking unfair advantage of it to enhance profits.
Since Duke Power took over Progress Energy, residential customer electric rates have increased 20 percent. In the past 2½ years, my Spectrum cable/phone/internet bill has increased from $167.98 per month to $232.28 per month for the same service.
On Jan. 21 I wrote, "We need price controls to curtail inflation, uphold the value of the dollar and protect consumers. We need laws that regulate business fairly." My recent experiences are classic examples of why we need such regulation. Almost 100 years ago, President Herbert Hoover said, "The only thing wrong with capitalism is capitalists. They're too darn greedy."
Americans seem incapable of learning from history. During the administration of President Benjamin Harrison (1889-1893), the McKinley Tariff Act was implemented to boost the fledgling American industry. This was the highest tariff ever imposed in America. As a result, European businesses stopped exporting to America, our manufacturers effectively gained monopoly status and prices skyrocketed. Grover Cleveland campaigned in 1892 to reduce the tariff and got elected. He thus became the only president to serve two non-consecutive terms.
In 1930, the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act was passed to protect American farmers from European imports after the great depression hit. The idea was to prevent European imports from causing prices to bottom out. Europe responded with their own tariffs, and we lost that market. In 1930, we were exporting twice as much as we were importing, so we took a big hit. Today we are importing three times as much as we are exporting.
I believe that tariffs such as President Trump levied against several countries are necessary to level the field when other countries are taking advantage of us; but it is also necessary to institute price controls to protect the consumer. Stockholders are greedy and only look to the immediate profits. They don't care that higher profits will lead to the demand for higher wages, and that will lead to still higher prices to maintain profits.
This cycle is self-perpetuating. That is why hamburger that cost 25 cents a pound when I was a kid costs $3.50 a pound today, and why a house that cost my parents $24,000 in 1960 is valued 60 years later at $201,000.
Will we ever learn? Not likely.
LAWRENCE D. WEBER
Quinby