First I wish to thank David Stone Jr, MD, FACAAI, for his very informative reply to my letter (“Can the virus bond with pollen?”).
Here are more "what ifs?".
The virus micron size is 0.125, some being larger and being smaller. Pollen can be from 10 to 1000 microns. Pollen has an adhesive force of stronger than that of Crazy Glue.
Another “what if?” is that many overseas airplanes and ships brought this virus from China via already-exposed people. As these international transports landed at Port of Entry and then went on to other parts of our country, they probably vacated this virus into the air at different points of our nation, and thus maybe pollen binding would begin there.
Any vacating of this virus from an infected person would then bind to pollen, dust or land on clothing, furniture, etc. Am I right or wrong? With or without pollen binding, the virus could travel from point A to point B in or on autos, trucks, trains, etc.
Most masks are more or less useless against this deadly virus, and the N95 may or may not stop the virus. It is according to the micron size. If the virus size is below 0.1 micros, this mask will not stop the virus. People should decontaminate suited to deal with this virus. I have heard (be it right or wrong) that this virus has now mutated into three different levels.
We know that a virus is not a living thing and cannot be killed, but it must be destroyed.
There are so many factors that are involved with this virus, it will take many smart people to destroy or prevent it.
I read where one doctor thought that too much pressure was put on the weakened lungs by the ventilators. He suggested that the pressure should be lowered and that oxygen should be increased.
I thought that a hyperbolic chamber might help, but like I said, I am no medical person.
In Stone's reply to my letter, he forgot to answer my question on the danger of getting the virus through the virus getting into one's eye and entering via the tear duct.
JOHN H. BETHEA
Marion