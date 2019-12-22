Gratitude from Thom Anderson’s family
This correspondence is in deep gratitude to Thom Anderson’s beloved Morning News from his family. It would be remiss of all not to thank you and the readers of Thom’s weekly column for acknowledging his passing and respecting his legacy.
Our father loved our community and this newspaper, which showed in his columns. Much has been said of his written contributions that reflected his passion for travel, fine arts, trips with his wife, friends and boys.
He would often write about the railroad, the history of the Pee Dee and the many experiences he had with folks in our region. He did so without judgment and often provided insights that led folks to draw their own conclusions. He could put in one sentence what would take us paragraphs to convey.
He was recognized by politicians, legislators and even area historians for his talents, memories and observations, whether they agreed with him or not.
Our father decided to become a newspaperman while serving in the Army. He told us that while stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas, although a Florence native, he would stay there and get “any job he could at The Kansas City Star, even a copy boy.” His dream was to work at any newspaper from Washington, D.C., to Boston. But the illness of his mother brought him back locally to Florence to care for his parents, and he providentially also began his career with the Florence Morning News.
Thom was “cool” — even though that word meant only a temperature to him. Our friends and girlfriends always repeated that phrase about him over the years. He was humble and thoughtful — never judging. With his disposition, nothing offended him short of hatefulness and racism. He was the toughest person we knew.
He loved his column and never was upset by the negative responses. When we’d be furious, he wasn’t. He respected the right to disagree with it as much as it was his right to write it.
While it grieves us to know that he is no longer with us, we appreciate the footprints he has left. He has big shoes to fill. Despite his recent illnesses over the past months, he refused to let a column deadline pass. In fact, during his final hour where he crossed to his final rest, his last column, about trains, arrived at his doorstep.
Life well done, Dad.
MARK ANDERSON
Florence
and KYLE ANDERSON
Columbia
