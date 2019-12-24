God’s gift to the world
On Christmas morning, everyone is hurrying to open presents and spending time with families, but have we forgotten the reason for Christmas?
God’s gift to the world:
“For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
Jesus gave us the greatest gift: His gift of salvation.
“For the Son of man came to seek and save the lost.” (Luke 19:10)
You may have received this gift, but there are so many in the world and even right here in Florence that have not — your neighbor, your co-worker, friends, strangers and even family. We get so busy with our lives that we do not take the time to tell others, even our children.
“Jesus said, ‘Let the children come to me and do not hinder them.’” (Matthew 19:14)
“Train up a child in the way they should go.” (Proverbs 22:6)
God entrusted his children to you. They are a gift from God — to love, teach, guide and to be an example for them.
“Every good and perfect gift is from above.” (James 1:17)
“Jesus said, ‘I am the way, and the truth and the life. No one comes to the father except through me.” (John 14:6)
Open this beautiful gift. It is for everyone — the gift for all generations. It will change your life.
“Today salvation has come to this house.” (Luke 19:9)
“Your faithfulness continues through all generations.” (Psalm 119:90)
Merry Christmas!
ELSA McINVILLE
Florence