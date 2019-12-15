Give your $50 lottery check back to education
Florence-area residents could greatly help our local schools by contributing their $50 lottery rebate check back to the schools where that $67 million tax on the $877 million Lottery Jackpot should have gone in the first place and also saved $700,000 in mailing expenses.
The $50 is not a rebate from taxes paid by all of the citizens in South Carolina, but in reality, the lottery profits come from the people who individually purchased lottery tickets. Thousands of citizens have gotten a free $50 gift from a source they did not even invest in.
Despite maybe having already deposited/cashed that check, your $50 contribution to nonprofit educational organizations will be well utilized and become a tax deduction for your donation. This concept is being implemented in other areas of South Carolina.
Supporters of education in Florence can be assured that their $50 can be successfully distributed through The School Foundation, which annually awards grants to schools for innovative programs that benefit both the teachers and the children.
My $50 check has already been sent to:
The School Foundation
320 W. Cheves St.
Florence 29501
Shouldn’t everybody consider that Christmas gift to education?
CARROLL PLAYER
Florence
