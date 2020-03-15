Frank and Peggy Key graced us by their presence
Somewhere along the way, we have reached a place in our society where we applaud bad manners, are amused and entertained by crude and coarse language and have forgotten what it means to be concerned with the common good.
Recently our community lost two of its most beloved citizens: Frank and Peggy Key. The Christian admonitions “to love your neighbor as yourself,” “to whom much is given, much is also required,” and “to care for the least of these” were embraced — resolutely and steadfastly — by both Keys.
Our world, our city, our lives were graced by their very presence as they reminded us that there is indeed “a more excellent way.”
We are externally grateful to our Lord and His instruments, Frank and Peggy, for the light that still shines in the darkness.
BOB AND EMILY MCLEAN
Florence