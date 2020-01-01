Massage School
Will someone please open a massage school in Florence ASAP?
Ten years ago we had two; we were ahead of the curve. Now, we have oodles of massage therapists and one “Asian Massage” place that’s likely seedy.
Right now, naturopathy, faith healing, reiki and eastern medicine are trendy — I want in on it! I want to retrain and open a business, but Florence-Darlington Technical College has closed its program, just in time for the gold rush.
This happens all the time in Florence, like when we got FOREVER 21 several years after it was cool. Ours is closing now.
I guess we’ll just have to wait for more people from Ohio to move here and get Florence up to their standards “back home,” but by then, the massage trend will be over. Everyone will blame Florentines, but I blame our leaders.
ROBERT McCREADY
Florence