Florence has reached a new low
I grew up in the First Baptist Church right across the street from St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in downtown Florence. What a shock to see that in my hometown a priest denied communion to former Vice President Joe Biden.
Whether one agrees with one political stance or another should not be a reason for doing so. In John 8:7, Jesus says, “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone.”
How can a priest or minister choose which acts he considers to be worse sins than others? Does he consult with each parishioner and ask whether he has been unfaithful to his wife, killed a man, believes in capital punishment, lied, stolen, etc.?
Who is he to rank acts he considers unacceptable in God’s eyes? It is actions like these that turn people away from Christianity.
It represents the current state of evangelical Christians who are living their lives thinking they are holier than others, acting in extremely judgmental ways and closing their minds to the differences of others.
Florence has reached a new low.
CAROL HURT
Goose Creek
