Finally, the show is over
Now that President Trump’s Senate trial has concluded, I have several points that are valid regardless of personal views.
The actions of Trump were either legal or they were not. If the impeachment and trial were anything but a political circus, how does a person account for the fact that all of the Democratic representatives voted for impeachment and all of the Republican representatives voted against? How does a person account for the fact that all of the Republican senators except Mitt Romney voted for acquittal and all of the Democratic senators voted for removal?
Why, 20 years ago in President Clinton’s trial, did Sen. Chuck Schumer vote against a resolution to allow witnesses to be subpoenaed and support a resolution to prohibit new evidence, and then demand the exact opposite for President Trump’s trial?
Why did House Democrats subpoena Deputy National Security Advisor Charles Kupperman and then withdraw the subpoena when Kupperman went to court? This made it impossible for Judge Richard Leon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to make a decision on executive privilege, because the case was now declared moot. Judge Leon’s decision would have ended the dispute of calling additional witnesses, but an unfavorable ruling would have undermined the Democrats’ entire show, because they then could not use this as a ploy during the Senate trial. This impeachment was as big a sham as the impeachments of Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.
There is a very real possibility that President Trump will be reelected this year. The left wing Democrats cannot afford this, particularly if the Republicans should regain control of the House. This impeachment was a blatant attempt by the Democrats to interfere in the 2020 election, the very thing they accused Trump of doing. To them, even though removal from office was a real long shot, it was worth the try, because Article I Section 3 of our Constitution states that removal from office also results in disqualification “to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States.” Therefore, if convicted, President Trump could never be reelected. There is a good reason that our founding fathers required that 2/3 of the Senate must vote for conviction; a duly elected person cannot easily be removed from office for political reasons.
So why would our self-proclaimed “patriotic defenders of our Constitution” want to remove a duly elected president from office? If reelected, he will probably have the opportunity to appoint at least one more conservative Supreme Court Justice. He will also be able to appoint several conservative federal judges. This would be a severe blow to the Democrats’ program to totally destroy the moral fabric of our country and turn us into a completely secular society.
This impeachment is a badge of honor that President Trump should proudly wear for the rest of his life. It means he is doing exactly what he said he would do, and that is something that no other president has done in a very long time.
LAWRENCE D. WEBER
Quinby