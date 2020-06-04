I support T.J. Joye as our next sheriff of Florence County.
It is an absolute pleasure to support such an upstanding man. I have known T.J. for 10 years. During the years that I have known T.J., I have seen him to be a man of integrity, honesty, strong values and a great leader. As a man of good character, he has invested so much time into the youth in our community and continues to do so.
Our youth is our future, and him being so involved with our youth is nothing short of a blessing. Not only is T.J. an upstanding man, he was also a great leader as a part of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
It is known that after 10 years of working in one's field, you become an expert. T.J. has had 18 years of management experience with the S.C. Highway Patrol over several counties. T.J. is an expert in law enforcement management, and to me his resume and character speak volumes as to what kind of leader he is and will continue to be.
There is no shadow of doubt in my mind that he is more than qualified to lead the Florence County Sheriff's Office and protect and serve all of the citizens of Florence County, as well as the outstanding men and women that risk their safety daily to protect us.
I am proud to support a man of such character, and I gracefully offer my support to T.J. Joye as Florence County's next sheriff, and I so look forward to casting my vote for him on June 9.
MARAH LYNCH
Lake City