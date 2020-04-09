Evidence based decisions
Some politicians and supporters are calling for the end of social distancing against medical advice. Some point to former President Woodrow Wilson for guidance: When America was still fighting World War I and the Spanish flu was cutting a swath through the heartland, Wilson made a grim calculation: keep the factories open and lose thousands of civilians; listen to the doctors and potentially lose the war.
James Ward (“Lives vs. economy,” April 4, Morning News) is one of the “back to work now” crowd. He said Trump must stop being “emotionally attached to individual lives” and cited Wilson’s plan as a reasonable course.
Suppose the governor opens up the economy in direct opposition to medical advice. Wilson expected a surge, and he was right. We must expect the 911 system to buckle under the volume, and EMS will come get you, but it might be tomorrow. We will need every hospital room, hotel room and the civic center, but we didn’t have enough doctors, nurses or staff before COVID-19 and the virus is rapidly thinning their ranks. Why expect this outcome? It’s happening in several major cities.
So does Wilson’s grim calculation apply to the current epidemic? Well, we aren’t fighting WWIII.
Instead of going with “This seems like a good time to end the restrictions,” let’s look at what worked and didn’t work, with this virus in other cities. Let’s keep looking for changes that affect the virus (mutations, medicines, vaccines, antibody treatments) and then make evidence-based decisions, but if we really can’t afford to get emotionally attached to individual lives, then who are you ready to sacrifice? Say their names, to their faces, and explain why.
What’s that? You didn’t mean your people?
You meant mine.
CHARLES TRANT
Florence
Heroes appreciated
Thank you medical people and first responders!
You’re our hero!
LEROY BLOODWORTH
Florence
