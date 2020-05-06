Everybody in SC should be tested
Opening why? Wuhan was closed for 76 days, and now we want to open things up after just one month? What is wrong with us?
The state of South Carolina has only tested approximately 68,000 people in a population of 5.1 million. Really? We must test everyone! And start testing everyone now, no doctor’s note needed, as we are way past that point.
Until we know, or until our elected officials can tell us HOW, WHY AND WHERE this virus is spreading, we should not even think of opening things up. We need to test 143,000 people daily across the whole state of South Carolina. This equates to approximately 1 million people a week, which means South Carolina could or would have been cleared within five weeks.
To do this, we must bring testing to the people. Use the closed schools, churches and businesses as testing sites and test everyone by their ZIP code.
I am calling out all elected officials, too. Get all of South Carolina tested now.
WENDY MARTIN-BURCH
Florence