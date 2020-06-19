So, another police shooting. All of the shootings that have been reported over the last few years have one common thread. Failure of an individual to respect authority. I challenge you to show me one shooting where the individual obeyed the simple request of a law officer and got shot. It is not race. It is not poverty. It is a parental failure, for the most part, of parents to teach kids to respect authority on all levels.
As one of six children raised by a share cropper widowed mother with a fifth-grade education, I was taught to respect all adults, not just law officers. One word or action of disrespect to any adult brought about a meeting with the board of education and the seat of understanding. Evidently I actually survived it, or I wouldn’t be writing this letter for you to ponder my sanity. And I have lived long enough to have several great-grandchildren.
Just as an occasional child goes bad, there is a rare bad police officer. But do you throw out a whole bag of apples just because one of them does not look or smell just right? Of course not, you eliminate the one bad one before it spoils the whole bag. So why do you want to assassinate the character of all police officers because of the failure of one individual?
With all of the rioting about a person of color being killed by a white police officer, where is the same reaction for white doctors who murder all the children of color? Do we eliminate all of the doctors? Murder is murder regardless of the age of the victim. Oh! You say a child is not alive until it breathes on its own. Tell that to my wife after she heard the heartbeat of our 6-week-old great-grandchild that is due in October.
So, what do you think?
LEROY BLOODWORTH
Florence